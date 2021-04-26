NRDC: EPA Clears Way for States to Curb Vehicle Pollution

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration proposed re-establishing the authority of states to set tailpipe emissions standards to address their own individual public health and air-quality needs, reversing an illegal and harmful rule by the Trump administration.

The following is a statement from Luke Tonachel, director for clean vehicles and fuels at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“By standing up for states’ clean-vehicle authority, President Biden is standing up for public health and innovation.

“While the Trump administration tried to undermine it, the law clearly gives states the ability to set standards that will address their particular air-quality needs. States have been leaders in cleaning up vehicle pollution, and the Biden administration is correct to recognize it.

“Now we have a historic opportunity for the federal government to set standards that align with the leading states, protect people’s health, and combat climate change. The administration should act swiftly to re-instate the Obama-era tailpipe standards and set new rules that would put us on a path to sales of all zero-emitting vehicles by 2035.

“Cleaning up tailpipe pollution is crucial to achieving President Biden’s historic climate and equity goals.”

For more on this action, please see this blog from Luke: https://www.nrdc.org/experts/luke-tonachel/biden-clears-way-states-curb-vehicle-pollution



