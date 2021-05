Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 18:47 Hits: 7

New work unravels a longstanding mystery about the relationship between form and function in the genetic material of a diverse group of algae called dinoflagellates. The findings have implications for understanding genomic organizational principles of all organisms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210503144721.htm