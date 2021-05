Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 May 2021

Researchers have imprinted freeform optics with a nanophotonic optical element called a metasurface to create AR/VR glasses that are not only compact and easy to wear, but deliver high quality optics without looking like 'bug eyes.'

