The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Corals that 'spit' algae

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Microalgae of the dinoflagellate group have engaged in intracellular symbioses with corals since primeval times. Researchers recently discovered that such symbioses depend on the ability of the algae to suppress the immune system of their host cell and thereby avoid being 'spit out' again. The researchers also found indications that this cellular immune response is an evolutionarily ancient mechanism that is more widespread than previously assumed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210429123336.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version