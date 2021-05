Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 17:55 Hits: 0

While evolution is normally thought of as occurring over millions of years, researchers have discovered that bacteria can evolve in response to climate change in 18 months. Biologists found that evolution is one way that soil microbes might deal with global warming.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210428135528.htm