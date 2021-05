Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 17:55 Hits: 0

In wild soil, bacteria that eat other bacteria consume more resources and grow faster than their prey, a new study finds. The results of the study show predation is an important dynamic in the wild microbial realm, and suggest that these predators play an outsized role in how elements are stored in or released from soil.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210428135531.htm