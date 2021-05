Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 16:03 Hits: 1

Researchers have developed a method that allows for simulation and visualization of magnetic-field-induced electron currents inside gold nanoparticles. The method facilitates accurate analysis of magnetic field effects inside complex nanostructures in nuclear magnetic resonance measurements and establishes quantitative criteria for aromaticity of nanoparticles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210430120325.htm