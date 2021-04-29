The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How meningitis-causing bacteria may sense fever to avoid immune killing

Researchers have discovered a mechanism through which meningitis-causing bacteria can evade our immune system. In laboratory tests, they found that Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae respond to increasing temperatures by producing safeguards that keep them from getting killed. This may prime their defenses against our immune system and increase their chances of survival, the researchers say.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210429142632.htm

