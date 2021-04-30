Engineering T cells to attack cancer broadly

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 16:04 Hits: 2

This study builds on decades of work showing that the protein IL-24 attacks cancer broadly, and is the first to deliver the protein using T cells. This approach is in contrast to CAR-T cells, which are built to recognize proteins on the surface of cancer cells and haven't been successful against solid tumors. Mice with prostate cancer experienced shrinkage of the original tumor as well as distant metastases following treatment with IL-24 T cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210430120426.htm