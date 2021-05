Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 17:35 Hits: 8

The operators of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Thursday said in a filing that it will ask the Supreme Court to take up lower court rulings that found the pipeline is operating without a necessary permit.A Washington appeals court had previously...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/551193-dakota-access-appeals-lower-court-rulings-requiring-full