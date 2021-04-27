The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

EPA to accept applications for grants that enhance recycling markets or reduce food waste until June 1

04/27/2021

CHICAGO (April 28, 2021) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 is now accepting applications for Sustainable Materials Management Grants to fund recycling markets or food waste reduction projects in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Proposed projects must focus on enhancing municipal and industrial recycling markets or preventing food waste through source reduction or food rescue. EPA plans to award $30,000 - $60,000 grants to fund up to three or four projects dependent on available funding, applications received, and other applicable considerations.

Sustainable materials management is a systemic approach to use and reuse materials through a product's entire life cycle to reduce environmental impacts, conserve resources and reduce costs. 

“EPA supports building a stronger, more resilient recycling system and reducing food waste to help fuel our economy, create jobs, conserve resources and prevent waste,” said Region 5 Acting Administrator Cheryl Newton.  

The deadline for submissions is June 1, 2021 (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). 
EPA will notify selected finalists by early July 2021. Grants will be awarded by September 30, 2021. 

For more information on how to apply: https://www.epa.gov/grants/region-5-fy-21-sustainable-materials-management-grants

For more information on EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management program: https://www.epa.gov/smm

Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-accept-applications-grants-enhance-recycling-markets-or-reduce-food-waste-until

