Reducing blue light with a new type of LED that won't keep you up all night

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 18:08 Hits: 1

To be more energy efficient, many people have replaced their incandescent lights with light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs. However, those currently on the market emit a lot of blue light, which has been linked to eye troubles and sleep disturbances. Now, researchers have developed a prototype LED that reduces -- instead of masks -- the blue component, while also making colors appear just as they do in natural sunlight.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210428140852.htm