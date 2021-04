Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 19:26 Hits: 1

Six House Democrats on Wednesday called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to review the case of a lawyer who claims his yearlong house arrest is retaliation for his work against Chevron.In a letter Wednesday, Reps. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.),...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/550769-six-house-democrats-ask-garland-to-review-case-of-lawyer-placed