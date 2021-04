Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Matching the capability of different tree species with the types of contaminants present in soil and water is critical in phytoremediation. A research team has developed a new contaminant prioritization tool that has the potential to increase the effectiveness of phytoremediation in landfill clean-up.

