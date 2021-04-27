The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Solar-powered desalination unit shows great promise

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Freshwater accounts for only about 2.5% of water on Earth, so much of the world experiences serious water shortages. Scientists report the development of a highly efficient desalination device that uses a titanium-containing layer capable of absorbing solar energy. When sunlight strikes the layer, it heats rapidly and vaporizes the water. By placing the unit in a transparent container with a sloped quartz roof, the water vapor can be condensed and collected.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210427122414.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version