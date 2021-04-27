Solar-powered desalination unit shows great promise

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Freshwater accounts for only about 2.5% of water on Earth, so much of the world experiences serious water shortages. Scientists report the development of a highly efficient desalination device that uses a titanium-containing layer capable of absorbing solar energy. When sunlight strikes the layer, it heats rapidly and vaporizes the water. By placing the unit in a transparent container with a sloped quartz roof, the water vapor can be condensed and collected.

