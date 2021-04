Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 17:30 Hits: 2

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will vote with Democrats to reverse a Trump administration rule limiting regulation of methane from the oil and gas sector, joining at least one other Republican in doing so. “I think it’s just unnecessary emissions...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/550727-graham-to-vote-with-democrats-to-reverse-trump-methane-rule