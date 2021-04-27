The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers show new holistic approach to genetics and plant breeding

A group of researchers has discovered a new approach to cereal plant breeding that takes into account the internal 'calculator' of plant seeds that makes them continuously reorganize themselves (global coherence). The approach includes unforeseen and unintended changes in the plant when genetically manipulated by the plant breeders. The researchers expect that the method can be used to improve the world's crops much more efficiently.

