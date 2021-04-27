The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists reveal how brain cells in Alzheimer's go awry, lose their identity

Despite the prevalence of Alzheimer's, there are still no treatments, in part because it has been challenging to study how the disease develops. Now, scientists have uncovered new insights into what goes awry during Alzheimer's by growing neurons that resemble -- more accurately than ever before -- brain cells in older patients. And like patients themselves, the afflicted neurons appear to lose their cellular identity.

