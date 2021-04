Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 16:24 Hits: 3

It's easy to think that more nutrients -- the stuff life needs to grow and thrive -- would foster more vibrant ecosystems. Yet nutrient pollution has in fact wrought havoc on marine systems, contributing to harmful algae blooms, worse water quality and oxygen-poor dead zones.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210427122417.htm