Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 20:14 Hits: 4

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) is calling for an investigation into Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm over her connections with a company that makes electric buses, batteries and chargers. In a letter Monday, the top Republican on the Energy...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/550545-barrasso-calls-for-investigation-into-granholm-ties-to-electric