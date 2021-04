Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 15:16 Hits: 15

People's ability to perceive speech sounds has been deeply studied, specially during someone's first year of life, but what happens during the first hours after birth? Are babies born with innate abilities to perceive speech sounds, or do neural encoding processes need to age for some time?

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210426111601.htm