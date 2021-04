Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 26 April 2021

Researchers have done developed a new method to convert single-use plastic waste into ready-to-use molecules for jet fuels, diesel and lubricants. It requires 50% less energy than other technologies and doesn't add carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. And their process can treat a variety of plastics, even when they are mixed together.

