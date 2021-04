Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 19:48 Hits: 0

Researchers examined 14,000 genetic differences between modern humans and our most recent ancestors at a new level of detail. They found that differences in gene activation - not just genetic code - could underlie evolution of the brain and vocal tract.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210426154805.htm