Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 17:00 Hits: 1

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reconsidering the Trump administration’s decision to not allow California to set its own vehicle tailpipe emissions standards, the first step in reversing the major climate rollback. The EPA on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/550270-epa-reconsiders-trump-decision-to-revoke-california-vehicle