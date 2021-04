Articles

The Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments about whether the U.S. should pay Guam for hazardous waste cleanup over dumping of waste from the Navy at the territory’s Ordot Dump. At issue in the case is whether a 2004 settlement between the...

