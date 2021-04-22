EPA to Provide Building Blocks Assistance to Nolensville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (April 14, 2021) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Nolensville, Tennessee will receive technical assistance through the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program.

This year, EPA has selected four regions to receive technical assistance through the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program. The program provides quick, targeted technical assistance to selected communities using a variety of results-based tools. These tools stimulate discussions about growth and development and strengthen local capacity to implement sustainable approaches.

“Through the Building Blocks program, EPA continues to help communities improve quality of life, and become more economically and environmentally sustainable,” said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator John Blevins. “This program provides not only tools but a pathway towards additional resources designed specifically to build resilience and strengthen communities.”

"I am very excited for our Town to be selected as one of four cities in the nation to receive this opportunity!" exclaimed Joel Miller, Commissioner, Town of Nolensville. "With this assistance from the EPA we hope to go from basic to exceptional, relating to flood resilience, sustainable development practices, and highlighting our Town's greatest natural resource - Mill Creek."

Nolensville and the Mill Creek Watershed Association will begin planning for expected explosive population growth by implementing a state-of-the-art plan that recognizes the links between watershed planning, stormwater management, and flood plain protection. This plan is expected to identify green corridors that highlight the town’s beauty, support outdoor recreation and wildfire habitat, and establish a resilient community. Partners will be able to act on updating local plans and codes with strategic growth solutions and by implementing specific green infrastructure projects.

For more information on Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/building-blocks-sustainable-communities