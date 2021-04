Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 17:00 Hits: 4

The SEIS seismometer package from the Mars InSight lander has collected its first continuous Martian year of data, revealing some surprises among the more than 500 marsquakes detected so far.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210423130055.htm