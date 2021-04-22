The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How is a molecular machine assembled?

Category: Environment Hits: 3

The conversion of light into chemical energy by plants and photosynthetic microorganisms is one of the most important processes in nature, removing climate-damaging CO2 from the atmosphere. Protein complexes, so-called photosystems, play the key role in this process. An international research team shed light for the first time on the structure and function of a transition state in the synthesis of photosystem II.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210422093939.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version