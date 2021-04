Articles

Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021

A synthetic DNA vaccine candidate for Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) induced potent immune responses and afforded protective efficacy in non-human primate models when given intradermally in abbreviated, low-dose immunization regimen.

