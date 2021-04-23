The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Skeletal defects may be ameliorated after immobility in the womb

Researchers have discovered that some skeletal defects associated with a lack of movement in the womb during early development may still be ameliorated after such periods of immobility if movement resumes. The discovery was made using chicken embryos, which develop similarly to their human equivalents and which can be easily viewed as development takes place - raising hopes that the finding may also apply to humans and thus have important implications for therapeutic interventions.

