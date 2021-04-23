First description of a new octopus species without using a scalpel

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 17:01 Hits: 7

A biologist brought a new octopus species to light from depths of more than 4,000 meters in the North Pacific Ocean. Researchers have now published the species description and named the animal 'Emperor dumbo' (Grimpoteuthis imperator). Just as unusual as the organism is the researchers' approach: in order to describe the new species, they did not dissect the rare creature, but instead used non-destructive imaging techniques.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210423130128.htm