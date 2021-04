Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 19:12 Hits: 4

Using a new computer framework, scientists are able to project future floodwaters under a changing climate. The approach could help California water managers plan for and redirect floodwaters toward groundwater aquifers, alleviating both flood and drought risks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210421151258.htm