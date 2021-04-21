The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SARS-CoV-2: Infection induces antibodies capable of killing infected cells regardless of disease severity

Researchers demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 infection induces polyfunctional antibodies. Beyond neutralization, these antibodies can activate NK cells or the complement system, leading to the destruction of infected cells. Polyfunctional antibodies were found in all individuals (symptomatic and asymptomatic). These findings show that infection induces antibodies capable of killing infected cells regardless of the severity of the disease.

