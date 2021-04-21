The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unexpected presence of great white sharks in Gulf of California

Category: Environment

A new study suggests the white shark population for the eastern north Pacific, especially those listed in the Gulf of California, might be underestimated. Researchers found that the mortality rates for these white sharks might be underestimated as well, as an illicit fishery for the species was uncovered in the Gulf of California, suggesting that fishers were killing many more white sharks than has been previously understood.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210421124530.htm

