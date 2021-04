Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 19:59 Hits: 2

A group of major banks and financial institutions on Wednesday announced two United Nations-backed coalitions aimed at advancing the Paris climate agreement’s greenhouse-gas emissions goals.The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero is comprised of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/549554-finance-industry-announces-two-coalitions-to-align-with-paris