NRDC Supports Clean Energy Tax Bill

WASHINGTON – Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., unveiled legislation today that would repeal outdated tax breaks for the oil and gas industry, provide long-term tax extensions for wind, solar and other technologies, and help consumers afford energy efficiency upgrades and electric vehicles.

The following is a statement from Grant Carlisle, a senior policy advisor at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This landmark tax legislation would help create good, family-supporting jobs while spurring the clean energy transformation our nation needs. By ensuring that all of our communities have access to carbon-free electricity and zero-emitting vehicles, this bill would help deliver on President Biden’s historic commitment to address climate change in an equitable manner.



“We look forward to working with Congress and the White House to improve and pass this bill.”



