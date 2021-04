Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 16:15 Hits: 4

Exposure to certain endocrine-disrupting chemicals could elevate the risk of breast cancer, according to a new comprehensive systematic review of epidemiological research. However, for many chemicals, evidence is inconsistent or still limited.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210420121509.htm