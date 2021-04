Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 19:52 Hits: 2

The Biden administration is expected to commit to cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030, two people briefed on the matter told The Washington Post.A White House spokesperson declined The Hill’s request for comment...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/549292-biden-to-commit-to-halving-us-emissions-by-2030-report