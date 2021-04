Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 23:07 Hits: 3

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is joining a group of Democrats who are seeking to overturn a Trump administration rollback of the regulation of methane, a greenhouse gas that’s significantly more potent than carbon dioxide. She’s now a co-sponsor...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/549358-collins-joins-democrats-in-bid-to-undo-trump-methane-emissions