Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 07:45 Hits: 2

Colombian cattle ranchers are trying to protect their livestock from jaguars by killing the threatened big cats. One rancher wants to show that peaceful coexistence is possible.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-colombian-cowboy-protecting-a-feline-foe/a-57202184?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss