Boulder, Colo. company among small businesses receiving EPA funds to commercialize environmental technologies

Category: Environment Hits: 12
04/20/2021
DENVER - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $3,192,989 in total funding for eight small businesses to further develop and commercialize technologies to protect public health and the environment. The funded technologies are focused on clean and safe water, air quality monitoring, land revitalization, and sustainable materials management.
Today’s awardees include Boulder, Colorado-based AquaRealTime, Inc., which will receive $396,192 to develop a sensor technology that can be deployed by a non-specialist in 30 minutes for early detection and monitoring of harmful algal blooms in surface waters.
“Small businesses are building a better future for our country through their innovative technologies,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate the small businesses who are receiving this funding. Your work is essential to helping us achieve our goal of creating healthy, clean, and safe environments for all Americans.”
These eight small businesses are receiving up to $400,000 in Phase II funding from EPA's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. These companies were previously awarded SBIR Phase I funding of up to $100,000 for “proof of concept” of their innovative environmental technologies and are now receiving Phase II funding to further advance and commercialize the technology. In addition to AquaRealTime, this year’s SBIR Phase II recipients include:
EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the SBIR program, a competitive program that supports small businesses in the development and commercialization of technological solutions. This program stimulates the economy while assisting the country in meeting its research and development needs.
For more information on EPA's SBIR Phase II recipients, visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/680/records_per_page/ALL[1]
Learn more about EPA’s SBIR program: https://www.epa.gov/sbir[2]
Learn more about the Federal SBIR Program: www.SBIR.gov[3]
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/boulder-colo-company-among-small-businesses-receiving-epa-funds-commercialize