Sustainable chemical synthesis with platinum

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 17:57 Hits: 3

Researchers used platinum and aluminum compounds to create a catalyst which enables certain chemical reactions to occur more efficiently than ever before. The catalyst could significantly reduce energy usage in various industrial and pharmaceutical processes. It also allows for a wider range of sustainable sources to feed the processes, which could reduce the demand for fossil fuels required by them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210419135722.htm