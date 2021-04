Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 22:20 Hits: 4

A new study has found that rock weathering and water storage appear to follow a similar pattern across undulating landscapes. The findings are important because they suggest that these patterns could improve predictions of wildfire and landslide risk and how droughts will affect the landscape.

