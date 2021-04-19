Biden Creates Top Treasury Post to Promote Climate Solutions

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration today announced the creation of a senior post in the Treasury Department to help advance economic policies that address climate change.

The following is a statement from Doug Sims, director of the Green Finance Center, Resilient Communities, in the Healthy People & Thriving Communities program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This new climate-focused post at Treasury is an important part of the Biden administration’s whole-of-government approach to the climate crisis. The Treasury team has a key part to play in advancing solutions addressing the rising risks and economic opportunities of climate change, domestically and internationally. And this position will be essential in pushing the necessary transition from dirty fuels to renewable and sustainable energy.”

# # #

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.​