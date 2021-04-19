Stone Age black bears didn't just defecate in the woods - they did it in a cave too

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 April 2021

Scientists have sequenced ancient DNA from soil for the first time and the advance will transform what is known about everything from evolution to climate change. The findings have been described as the 'moon landings' of genomics because researchers will no longer have to rely on finding and testing fossils to determine genetic ancestry, links and discoveries - and it is thanks to Stone Age black bears who defecated in a remote cave in Mexico 16,000 years ago.

