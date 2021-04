Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 13:59 Hits: 20

The White House has reportedly removed and reassigned a scientist chosen by a Trump administration appointee to oversee the government’s definitive report on the effects of climate change.Citing two sources close to the matter, The Washington Post...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/548960-trump-pick-to-oversee-climate-report-reassigned-report