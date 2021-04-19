EPA Selects Six Organizations to Receive $11 Million in Funding to Deliver Training and Technical Assistance to Brownfield-Impacted Communities Nationwide

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (April 19, 2021) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the selection of six organizations to receive a total of $11 million in grants to provide training and technical assistance to communities across the country under the Technical Assistance to Brownfields (TAB) Program.

Much of the technical assistance will be provided to communities in underserved and economically disadvantaged neighborhoods - places where environmental cleanup and new jobs are most needed. This assistance is available to all stakeholders and comes at no cost to communities. It is an important part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advance economic opportunities and address environmental justice issues in disadvantaged communities.

“A primary goal of our Brownfields technical assistance program is to help communities transform environmental liabilities into community assets,” saidBarry N. Breen, Acting Assistant Administrator forEPA’s Office of Land and Emergency Management.“ Today’s selected grant recipients will serve as independent resources for communities facing the challenges of assessing, cleaning up, and preparing brownfield sites for redevelopment.”

Today’s selected grant recipients are:

The University of Connecticut -- will provide assistance in EPA’s Region 1.

-- will provide assistance in EPA’s Region 1. The New Jersey Institute of Technology -- will provide assistance in EPA’s Region 2.

-- will provide assistance in EPA’s Region 2. The West Virginia University Research Corporation -- will provide assistance in EPA’s Region 3.

-- will provide assistance in EPA’s Region 3. The International City/County Management Association -- will provide assistance in EPA’s Region 4.

-- will provide assistance in EPA’s Region 4. The Kansas State University -- will provide assistance in EPA’s Regions 5-8. The university will also coordinate with the other selected recipients on nationally led efforts and tools.

will provide assistance in EPA’s Regions 5-8. The university will also coordinate with the other selected recipients on nationally led efforts and tools. The Center for Creative Land Recycling – will provide assistance in EPA’s Regions 9 and 10.

“I’m thrilled to see the EPA select West Virginia University to receive technical assistance to brownfield communities funding. This funding is critical for rural areas across West Virginia because it will support projects that are vital to rebuilding our communities and growing our state’s economy. I thank the EPA for its strong support for these much-needed programs and I look forward to continuing to work closely together to ensure communities across West Virginia are given opportunities to rebuild and thrive,” said Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

“I’m proud of West Virginia University for earning this grant to serve as a resource and help communities across West Virginia. This assistance will educate and empower West Virginians to take advantage of the real revitalization and transformation that is possible from cleaning up Brownfields sites for future development. It’s important that our citizens have access to the environmental, economic, and human health benefits that come from cleaning up contaminated sites. I look forward to seeing the impact this grant and the resulting technical assistance will have on our state,” saidSenator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee.

Background:

The Brownfields TAB Program helps communities, states, tribes and others understand the human health and environmental risks associated with contaminated or potentially contaminated properties, and learn how to assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse them. For example, the training and research to be delivered by the selected TAB providers will assist communities in:

Identifying and prioritizing brownfields for redevelopment.

Determining the potential public health impact of brownfield sites.

Identifying appropriate funding/financing approaches.

Applying for and managing EPA brownfields grants.

Evaluating economic feasibility of reuse plans.

Interpreting technical brownfield reports, assessments, and plans.

Understanding and navigate regulatory requirements.

This Technical Assistance for Brownfields grant is a competitive grant awarded every five years; providing up to $200,000 per year over the course of five years.

More information on the TAB program: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/brownfields-technical-assistance

More information on EPA’s Brownfields program: http://www.epa.gov/brownfields/

