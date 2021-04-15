The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Process simultaneously removes toxic metals and salt to produce clean water

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Removing salt is only one step in creating clean water from ocean or brackish water. Toxic compounds, from metals to human-made carcinogens, must be removed by subsequent processing. Chemists have invented a technique to remove salt and toxic ions in one step. They create porous nanoparticles, PAFs, with added functional groups that selectively absorb ionic compounds, like metals, or neutral species, like boron, then add them to the polymer membranes used in electrodialysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415142800.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version