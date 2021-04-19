The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ice cap study promises new prospects for accurate local climate projections

Category: Environment Hits: 3

New, detailed study of the Renland Ice Cap offers the possibility of modelling other smaller ice caps and glaciers with much greater accuracy than hitherto. The study combined airborne radar data to determine the thickness of the ice cap with on-site measurements of the thickness of the ice cap and satellite data. Researchers gathered data from the ice cap in 2015, and this work has now come to fruition: More exact predictions of local climate conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210419110152.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version