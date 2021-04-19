The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mountain high: Andean forests have high potential to store carbon under climate change

The Andes Mountains in South America are the world's longest mountain range and a hotspot of biodiversity. But the forest that climbs up this mountain range provides another important service to humanity. Andean forests are helping to protect the planet by acting as a carbon sink, absorbing carbon dioxide and keeping some of this climate-altering gas out of circulation, according to new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210419110134.htm

